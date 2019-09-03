Contrasting of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.85 N/A 0.18 58.86 Manhattan Associates Inc. 67 8.99 N/A 1.48 57.62

In table 1 we can see Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manhattan Associates Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Risk & Volatility

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. In other hand, Manhattan Associates Inc. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Manhattan Associates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 50.50% for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. with consensus price target of $13.5. Manhattan Associates Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus price target and a 17.66% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.