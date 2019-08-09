Contrasting of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 44.32% at a $45 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.