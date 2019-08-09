Contrasting of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Liquidity
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 44.32% at a $45 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
