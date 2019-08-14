Contrasting of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

This is a contrast between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.90 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $42.33, with potential upside of 53.20%. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 371.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Allogene Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 48.5% respectively. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.