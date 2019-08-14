Contrasting of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

This is a contrast between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.90
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Liquidity
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
The average target price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $42.33, with potential upside of 53.20%. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 371.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Allogene Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 48.5% respectively. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
