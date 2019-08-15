Contrasting of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Since Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraFect Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.20% and an $42.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.