Contrasting of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 65.68% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.