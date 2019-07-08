Contrasting of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

This is a contrast between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 588.92 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ardelyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.04% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.