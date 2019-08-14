Contrasting of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 10 2.24 N/A -13.27 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -10.04% and its average target price is $2.42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares and 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.