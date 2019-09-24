Contrasting of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00 Avinger Inc. 4 1.26 N/A -19.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Avinger Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7%

Risk & Volatility

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s current beta is -0.02 and it happens to be 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Avinger Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Avinger Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avinger Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Avinger Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 6.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Avinger Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has stronger performance than Avinger Inc.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.