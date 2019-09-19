Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.52
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 27.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.
