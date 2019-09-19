Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.52 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 27.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.