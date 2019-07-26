Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Its Rivals

As Asset Management company, AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 31.17% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 142.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s rivals beat AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.