Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Its Rivals

As Asset Management company, AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 31.17% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|N/A
|21
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.11
|1.94
|1.67
|2.59
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 142.58%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s rivals beat AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.