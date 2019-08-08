Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Its Peers

We are comparing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the peers is 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.