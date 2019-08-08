Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Its Peers

We are comparing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|N/A
|21
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
The potential upside of the peers is 133.44%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
