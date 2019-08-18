Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 3.91%. Comparatively, 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.