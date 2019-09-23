Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)

As Asset Management companies, AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.80 N/A 0.86 25.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.