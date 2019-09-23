Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)

As Asset Management companies, AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|28.80
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund was more bullish than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
