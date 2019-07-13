Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

This is a contrast between AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.
