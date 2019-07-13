Contrasting of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

This is a contrast between AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.