Contrasting of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.