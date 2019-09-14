Contrasting of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Since AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.57%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.