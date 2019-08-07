Contrasting of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Its Peers

We are contrasting AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s peers beat AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.