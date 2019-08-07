Contrasting of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Its Peers

We are contrasting AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
The potential upside of the rivals is 133.44%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s peers beat AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
