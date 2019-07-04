Contrasting of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.71 N/A 1.22 14.54

Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.