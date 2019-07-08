Contrasting of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.14 N/A 2.39 12.10 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A 1.33 19.10

Demonstrates AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s upside potential is 15.86% at a $35 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.