Contrasting of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

We will be comparing the differences between AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.07 N/A 2.34 12.87 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s upside potential is 24.91% at a $36 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 16.12% respectively. 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has weaker performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.