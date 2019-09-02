Contrasting of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Since Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.93 N/A 3.77 4.65 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and EMX Royalty Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and EMX Royalty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 42.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 31.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, EMX Royalty Corporation has 13.94% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. was less bullish than EMX Royalty Corporation.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats EMX Royalty Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.