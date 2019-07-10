Contrasting of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

We will be comparing the differences between Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 1.00 N/A 17.31 8.41 International Money Express Inc. 12 2.26 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alliance Data Systems Corporation and International Money Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alliance Data Systems Corporation and International Money Express Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% -7% -3.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, International Money Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than International Money Express Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and International Money Express Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a consensus price target of $166.33, and a 12.38% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alliance Data Systems Corporation and International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 31.2% respectively. About 1.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07% International Money Express Inc. 3.06% 0% 5.94% -3.65% 21.3% 1.42%

For the past year Alliance Data Systems Corporation had bearish trend while International Money Express Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats International Money Express Inc.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.