Contrasting of ALLETE Inc. (ALE) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C)

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE Inc. 82 3.02 N/A 3.70 23.52 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 20.61

Table 1 demonstrates ALLETE Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ALLETE Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ALLETE Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ALLETE Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.7% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ALLETE Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 0%. ALLETE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALLETE Inc. 1.3% 4.77% 8.15% 15.24% 13.57% 14.08% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7%

For the past year ALLETE Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors ALLETE Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 535 MW of nameplate capacity wind energy generation that are under power sales agreements. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 165 substations with a total capacity of 8,396 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, and pipeline industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.