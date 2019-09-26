Contrasting of ALLETE Inc. (ALE) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE Inc. 84 3.15 N/A 3.70 23.52 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 43 2.35 N/A 0.12 372.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ALLETE Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ALLETE Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ALLETE Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has ALLETE Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.7% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

ALLETE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ALLETE Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. ALLETE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

ALLETE Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALLETE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0 2 1 2.33

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $48.17 consensus target price and a -2.29% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of ALLETE Inc. shares and 50.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares. 0.4% are ALLETE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.3% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALLETE Inc. 1.3% 4.77% 8.15% 15.24% 13.57% 14.08% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.54% 2.22% 6.98% 14.45% 8.18% 28.24%

For the past year ALLETE Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ALLETE Inc. beats Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 535 MW of nameplate capacity wind energy generation that are under power sales agreements. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 165 substations with a total capacity of 8,396 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, and pipeline industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.