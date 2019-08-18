Contrasting of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 88.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.30% -57.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $30.5, suggesting a potential upside of 698.43%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 136.20%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.