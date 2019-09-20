Contrasting of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

This is a contrast between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 65.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.