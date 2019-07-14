Contrasting of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.67 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional investors held 88.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.