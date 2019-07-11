Contrasting of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target is $17.25, while its potential upside is 60.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.