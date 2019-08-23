Contrasting of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We are contrasting Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 148.73 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 545.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 24.7%. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.