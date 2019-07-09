Contrasting of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1250.73 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 140.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 0% respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.