Contrasting of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Allegro Merger Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Allegro Merger Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 25.02%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.