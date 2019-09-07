Contrasting of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

Both Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allegro Merger Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 25.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.