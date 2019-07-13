Contrasting of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Allegro Merger Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was more bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.