Contrasting of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|46.12
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Allegro Merger Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.57%
|0.67%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|1.45%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was more bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.