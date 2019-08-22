Contrasting of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

We are comparing Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 highlights Allegro Merger Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Trinity Merger Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Allegro Merger Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Allegro Merger Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allegro Merger Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.72% and 71.05%. Allegro Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Allegro Merger Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.