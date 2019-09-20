Contrasting of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15% of Allegro Merger Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.