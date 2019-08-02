Contrasting of Allegion plc (ALLE) and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Security & Protection Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion plc 97 3.42 N/A 4.37 23.68 Wrap Technologies Inc. 6 970.93 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion plc 0.00% 69% 15.7% Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allegion plc. Its rival Wrap Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13 and 12.3 respectively. Wrap Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allegion plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Allegion plc and Wrap Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion plc 0 4 3 2.43 Wrap Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allegion plc has an average price target of $104.57, and a 2.04% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allegion plc and Wrap Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.61% and 5%. About 0.4% of Allegion plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Wrap Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegion plc -4.32% -7.16% 4.54% 20.52% 27.94% 29.9% Wrap Technologies Inc. -4.55% -20.72% -28.06% 43.88% 100.83% 53.02%

For the past year Allegion plc has weaker performance than Wrap Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Allegion plc beats Wrap Technologies Inc.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It also manufactures door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as designs and manufactures sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. Allegion Public Limited Company sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, ranging from specialty distribution to wholesalers; and through various retail channels, ranging from large do-it-yourself home improvement centers to small, specialty showroom outlets. Allegion Public Limited Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.