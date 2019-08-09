Contrasting of Allegion plc (ALLE) and Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG)

We are contrasting Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) and Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion plc 97 3.33 N/A 4.37 23.68 Mistras Group Inc. 14 0.64 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allegion plc and Mistras Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allegion plc and Mistras Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion plc 0.00% 69% 15.7% Mistras Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Allegion plc has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mistras Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Allegion plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mistras Group Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Mistras Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allegion plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allegion plc and Mistras Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion plc 0 4 3 2.43 Mistras Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$104.57 is Allegion plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.73%. Mistras Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.83 consensus target price and a 87.64% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Mistras Group Inc. appears more favorable than Allegion plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allegion plc and Mistras Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.61% and 59.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Allegion plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.7% of Mistras Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegion plc -4.32% -7.16% 4.54% 20.52% 27.94% 29.9% Mistras Group Inc. 0.53% 3.55% 10.01% 4.34% -25.9% 5.42%

For the past year Allegion plc was more bullish than Mistras Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Allegion plc beats Mistras Group Inc.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It also manufactures door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as designs and manufactures sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. Allegion Public Limited Company sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, ranging from specialty distribution to wholesalers; and through various retail channels, ranging from large do-it-yourself home improvement centers to small, specialty showroom outlets. Allegion Public Limited Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an on-line system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analysis data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and on-line monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, commercial aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.