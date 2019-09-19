Contrasting of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and Its Peers

As Regional Airlines company, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Allegiant Travel Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.15% of all Regional Airlines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19% of Allegiant Travel Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.71% of all Regional Airlines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Allegiant Travel Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Travel Company 0.00% 23.40% 6.40% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Allegiant Travel Company and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Travel Company N/A 141 13.23 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Allegiant Travel Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Travel Company 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.14 2.61

$173 is the average target price of Allegiant Travel Company, with a potential upside of 14.24%. The potential upside of the rivals is 37.45%. Based on the data shown earlier, Allegiant Travel Company is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allegiant Travel Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiant Travel Company 0.73% 4.73% 2.95% 19.17% 20.31% 49.52% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Allegiant Travel Company’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allegiant Travel Company are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Allegiant Travel Company’s rivals have 0.69 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allegiant Travel Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allegiant Travel Company’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiant Travel Company is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, Allegiant Travel Company’s rivals are 16.60% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Allegiant Travel Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Allegiant Travel Company’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including use of its call center for purchases, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, convenience fee, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.