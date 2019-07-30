Contrasting of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Southwest Banks company, Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.98% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3% of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.17% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.20% 1.10% Industry Average 30.72% 10.00% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares Inc. N/A 35 14.75 Industry Average 117.31M 381.83M 14.43

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.58

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.95%. The potential upside of the peers is 113.00%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allegiance Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegiance Bancshares Inc. -1.13% -4.27% -8.38% -10.33% -16.34% 8.03% Industry Average 1.07% 2.15% 2.68% 6.43% 9.14% 12.35%

For the past year Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Allegiance Bancshares Inc.’s competitors are 3.04% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers debit card, cash management, wire transfer, and night depository services; direct deposits, cashierÂ’s checks, and letters of credit; and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities, as well as telephone, mobile, mail, and Internet banking services. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 16 full-service banking locations in the Houston metropolitan area. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.