Contrasting of Alleghany Corporation (Y) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alleghany Corporation has 84.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alleghany Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.70% 1.20% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Alleghany Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation N/A 665 33.27 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Alleghany Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alleghany Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.53 1.63 2.60

Alleghany Corporation currently has an average price target of $700, suggesting a potential downside of -6.51%. The peers have a potential upside of -98.03%. With higher probable upside potential for Alleghany Corporation’s peers, research analysts think Alleghany Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alleghany Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation has weaker performance than Alleghany Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Alleghany Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Alleghany Corporation’s peers are 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Alleghany Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.