Contrasting of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allakos Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Verona Pharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 65.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has stronger performance than Verona Pharma plc

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.