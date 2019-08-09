Contrasting of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Allakos Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allakos Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 60.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.