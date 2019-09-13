Contrasting of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allakos Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allakos Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allakos Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.5 average price target and a 20.36% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 39.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.