Contrasting of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 16.43 N/A 0.25 13.17

Demonstrates Allakos Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Liquidity

20.5 and 20.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. Its rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Allakos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85% of Allakos Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 12.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.