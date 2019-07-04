Contrasting of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.37 N/A -1.11 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alkermes plc and Savara Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Risk & Volatility

Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.76 beta. From a competition point of view, Savara Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alkermes plc is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 15.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.6. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Alkermes plc and Savara Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc has a consensus target price of $30.25, and a 29.22% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.9% of Alkermes plc shares and 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance while Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Savara Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.