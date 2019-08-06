Contrasting of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.26 N/A -1.17 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 709.96 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alkermes plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$29.6 is Alkermes plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 37.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alkermes plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 6%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.