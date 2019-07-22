Contrasting of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.34 N/A -1.11 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alkermes plc and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential currently stands at 27.20% and an $29.6 consensus target price. Competitively Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%. Based on the data shown earlier, Alkermes plc is looking more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics plc, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alkermes plc and Nightstar Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 33.3%. Insiders held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance while Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Nightstar Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.