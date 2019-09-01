Contrasting of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alkermes plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 4.21 which is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Alkermes plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alkermes plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.61% for Alkermes plc with average target price of $29.5. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 522.22%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alkermes plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 24.3%. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.