Contrasting of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.29 N/A -1.11 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 99 12.97 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.76 beta indicates that Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69

The upside potential is 32.04% for Alkermes plc with consensus price target of $30.25. Competitively the consensus price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $159.29, which is potential 102.50% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alkermes plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 70.8%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Alkermes plc

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.