Contrasting of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We will be comparing the differences between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.28 N/A -1.11 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alkermes plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alkermes plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 29.31% at a $29.6 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.9% of Alkermes plc shares and 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.