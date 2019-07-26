Contrasting of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.00 N/A -1.11 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 89 7.71 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alkermes plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alkermes plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.76 shows that Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Alkermes plc has a 41.69% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.6. Competitively the average price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -8.21% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alkermes plc is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.9% of Alkermes plc shares and 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.